MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons whose images were captured on surveillance cameras in connection with a theft investigation.

On Friday (February 10), two women shoplifted items from a Hilo Store. The incident was captured on video surveillance cameras. The women left the area in a black Mazda sedan bearing Hawaiʻi license plate HLS 150. The car was last seen traveling south on Kanoelehua Avenue.

Both women were described as Caucasian, about 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-6. One weighs about 150 pounds, has pink-and-purple hair, and tattoos on her right leg, chest, back and right arm. The other weighs about 140 pounds, has dark hair, and tattoos on her left shoulder and upper back.

Police ask anyone who knows the identities of the women in the photos to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or Officer Clifford Antonio at 961-2213.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

