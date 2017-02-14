MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with a burglary January 16 at a county office off Pāhoa Village Road.

Patrick Iwanu Hanato of Pāhoa was arrested Tuesday (February 14) and charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree theft. His bail was set at $20,000.

He is being held at Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center on an unrelated matter and is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on the Pāhoa case Wednesday (February 15).

Police thank the public for their assistance.

