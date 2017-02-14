 

   

Categorized | News

Police charge Pahoa man with burglary and theft

Posted on February 14, 2017. Tags: , ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Patrick Iwanu Hanato

Patrick Iwanu Hanato

Hawaiʻi Island police have arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with a burglary January 16 at a county office off Pāhoa Village Road.

Patrick Iwanu Hanato of Pāhoa was arrested Tuesday (February 14) and charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree theft. His bail was set at $20,000.

He is being held at Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center on an unrelated matter and is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on the Pāhoa case Wednesday (February 15).

Police thank the public for their assistance.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ5782.57  chart+18.62
S&P 5002337.58  chart+9.33
AAPL135.02  chart+1.73
FB133.85  chart-0.20
GOOG820.45  chart+1.21
INTC35.93  chart+0.13
MSFT64.57  chart+0.24
ORCL41.10  chart+0.01
QCOM55.48  chart+0.55
ALEX44.96  chart+0.20
BOH84.68  chart+0.42
BRN1.7699  chart+0.0799
BYD20.66  chart-0.24
CAGU0.30  chart+0.00
CPF32.21  chart+0.30
CYAN3.95  chart+0.15
HA51.10  chart-0.75
HCOM24.63  chart+0.03
HE33.10  chart-0.58
MLP8.10  chart+0.25
MRPI0.0011  chart+0.0000
NNUTU2.79  chart-0.03
PLFF0.0315  chart+0.0000
TBNK33.22  chart-0.18
TSO88.01  chart+0.66
Feb 14, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: