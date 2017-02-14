By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 6:45 p.m. alarm Monday (Feb 13) to a structure fire in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates near the intersection of Trade Wind Blvd. and Oceanview Parkway.

Crews arrived to find an unpermitted single story 20×20 foot home engulfed in flames. Firefighters had the fire under control by 7:05 p.m. and it was declared out at 7:55 p.m.

The home was declared a total loss. There was nobody in the home at the time of the fire which is under investigation as to the cause.

