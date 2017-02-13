MEDIA RELEASE

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senators Mazie K. Hirono, Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) introduced legislation to improve volcano monitoring and early warning capabilities that help keep communities and travelers safe.

“For the past 34 years, we have experienced first-hand the threat of volcanic activity to our daily lives with the ongoing eruption at Kilauea. As recently as 2014, we had evacuations and damage to critical infrastructure and residences. This bipartisan bill is important as it updates and unifies the five volcano observatories across the nation and creates a grant program that will support critical monitoring research and technology development that will be used to save lives,” said Senator Hirono.

The bill, S. 346, strengthens existing volcano monitoring systems, which include the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, Alaska Volcano Observatory, and the Cascades Volcano Observatory, and would unify them into a single connected system called the National Volcano Early Warning System. These observatories monitor, warn, and help protect citizens and travelers from volcanic activity, particularly from high-threat volcanoes. The bill also creates a Volcano Watch Office that will operate 24-hours a day, seven days a week, to provide continuous situational awareness of all active volcanoes in the U.S. and its territories.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory located on Hawaii Island was the first volcano observatory in the United States and has been monitoring volcanoes, including the two most active, Kilauea and Mauna Loa, for more than a century. Additional and modern monitoring and science is needed to help protect communities living near these volcanoes.

The text of S. 346 can be found here.

