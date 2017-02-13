MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of February 6, 2017, through February 12, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 14 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Three of the drivers were involved in traffic accidents.

So far this year, there have been 148 DUI arrests compared with 120 during the same period last year, an increase of 23.3 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

District Weekly Total Year to Date Hamakua 0 1 North Hilo 0 1 South Hilo 3 28 Puna 6 39 Kaʻū 0 1 Kona 4 72 South Kohala 1 6 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 14 148

There have been 162 major accidents so far this year compared with 159 during the same period last year, an increase of 1.9 percent.

So far this year, there have been four fatal crashes on Hawaiʻi Island, resulting in four fatalities, compared with one fatal crash resulting in one fatality during the same period last year. This represents an increase of 300 percent for fatal crashes and 300 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.

