POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawaii – Oahu-based service members are scheduled to convoy from Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA) to Kawaihae Harbor, Feb. 13.

The scheduled convoy times are from 2 a.m.-5 a.m.

Convoys will use the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, Mamalahoa Highway, Waikoloa Road, Queen Kaahumanu Highway, and Akoni Pule Corridor. Military elements will escort the convoys.

The PTA Department of Army police are working closely with local authorities and military units to coordinate this activity in support of unit training and readiness. Motorists are advised to be alert and drive with care.

For questions, contact the U.S. Army Garrison-Pohakuloa Public Affairs Office at (808) 969-2411.

