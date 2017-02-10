MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are renewing their request for the public’s help in identifying two men who may be responsible for a reported burglary January 16 at a county office off Pāhoa Village Road.

Suspect No.1 is described as a local male, between 40 -55 years old, 180-190 pounds, between 5-foot-10” and 6’-feet tall, unshaven with long dark hair. He spoke with a slight stutter and a local accent.

Suspect No. 2 is described as possibly Hispanic, 30-45 years old, 180 pounds, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 with dark slicked-back hair worn in a ponytail and a “very high” hairline. He had a tattoo of a cross on his inner right forearm. He was described as speaking with a softer voice and a non-local accent.

Police ask anyone who knows their identity or who has any information about the burglary to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or contact Detective Royce Serrao at 961-2272 or royce.serrao@hawaiicounty.gov or Officer Donovan Kohara at 961-8222 or donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.go….

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

