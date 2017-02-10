MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 56-year-old Keaʻau man who was reported missing.

Curtis Dudoit was last seen Tuesday (February 7) in the Orchidland subdivision in Keaʻau.

He is described as 4-foot-7, 154 pounds with a muscular build and black hair in a crew cut. He has a tribal-style tattoo on his left bicep and the word “Molokai” tattooed across his back. He was last seen wearing a black tank-top, blue jeans and white slippers.

Police ask anyone with any information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

