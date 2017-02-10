MEDIA RELEASE

The most recent edition of the Crime Stoppers television program “Hawaiʻi Island’s Most Wanted” highlights one man wanted for assaulting a police officer, another man wanted for questioning in an abuse case and a third man wanted on four bench warrants.

The new episode begins airing Friday (February 10).

In it, police ask for help in locating 25-year-old Keoni K. Kalanui-Manantan, who is wanted on bench warrants for assaulting a police officer and violating terms of a deferred plea. He has no permanent address but frequents the North Kohala area. He is described as 5-foot-8, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The television program also asks for help in locating 34-year-old David Cordeiro of Mountain View, who is wanted for questioning in an abuse case. He is described as 5-foot-10, 210 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

In this latest edition of “Hawaiʻi Island’s Most Wanted,” Officer Jason Grouns also asks for help in locating 42-year-old Ryan Yuen, who is wanted for violating terms of probation and three counts of contempt of court. He is described as 5-foot-9, 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has no permanent address but frequents North and South Kohala.

Police ask anyone with information about any of these individuals to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential. Crime Stoppers does not tape record phone calls or subscribe to caller ID.

“Hawaiʻi Island’s Most Wanted” is a project of Crime Stoppers Hilo, Inc., which is a partnership of the business community, the media and the police. It was inspired by the national TV show, “America’s Most Wanted.” The program airs on Na Leo TV Channel 53 on Fridays at 5:30 p.m. and on Channel 54 on Sundays at 5 p.m.

