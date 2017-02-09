The “firehose flow” at Kīlauea Volcano’s Kamokuna ocean entry was clearly visible from the public lava viewing area established by Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. The viewing area is 800 meters (about one-half mile) from the ocean entry, but affords excellent views of the lava flow. Photo taken Wednesday, February 8, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO A telephoto lens captures a closer view of the Kamokuna “firehose flow.” Photo taken Wednesday, February 8, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO Explosive interactions between the lava and ocean can throw spatter high onto the cliff around the ocean entry. Spatter in photo is visible scattered across the sea cliff with a glove for scale. Photo taken Wednesday, February 8, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO Close up view of the Pele’s hair and Limu o Pele that blankets the sea cliff around the Kamokuna ocean entry. The coverage is especially thick in the areas downwind of the ocean entry which may make it difficult to see all areas of extended cracks. Photo taken Wednesday, February 8, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO Photo looking toward the public viewing area (arrow) from near the ocean entry. Photo taken Wednesday, February 8, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO Photo of the upper portion of the “firehose” taken with a telephoto lens as the lava exits the 61g flow lava tube. There is no sign of a lava delta rebuilding as the lava continues to spill into the ocean. Photo taken Wednesday, February 8, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO



Kīlauea Volcano’s Kamokuna ocean entry. Wednesday (Feb 8), the “firehose flow” could be clearly seen from the public lava viewing area, 800 meters (about one-half mile) east of the ocean entry, in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Video taken Wednesday, February 8, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse thermal image movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. February 2-9, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. February 2-9, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook Vent from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. February 2-9, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Crater looking Southwest. February 2-9, 2017. Images courtesy of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park



Time-lapse movie of Kīlauea Caldera from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. February 2-9, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)

Kīlauea continues to erupt at its summit and East Rift Zone. This past week, the summit lava lake level varied between about 15 and 34 m (49–112 ft) below the vent rim. The 61g flow was still active, with lava entering the ocean near Kamokuna and surface breakouts near Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō. The 61g flows do not pose an immediate threat to nearby communities.

Mauna Loa is not erupting. During the past week, small-magnitude (up to magnitude 3.0) earthquakes continued, primarily beneath the upper Southwest Rift Zone and the Northeast Rift zone at depths less than 5 km (3 miles). A small number of earthquakes also occurred on the west flank of the volcano at depths above 13 km (8 miles). Global Positioning System (GPS) measurements continue to show deformation related to inflation of a magma reservoir beneath the summit and upper Southwest Rift Zone.

Three earthquakes were reported felt in Hawaii this past week. On February 3, 2017, at 10:07 a.m., HST, a magnitude-2.8 earthquake occurred 4.8 km (3.0 mi) north of Mauna Loa’s summit at a depth of 10 km (6 mi), and at 12:41 a.m., a magnitude-3.4 earthquake occurred 13.8 km (8.6 mi) southeast of Kīlauea’s summit at a depth of 9 km (5 mi). On February 6, at 12:08 a.m., a magnitude-3.0 earthquake occurred 69.1 km (42.9 mi) southwest of Mākena, Maui, at a depth of 44 km (27 mi).

Please visit the HVO website (hvo.wr.usgs.gov) for past Volcano Watch articles, Kīlauea daily eruption updates, Mauna Loa weekly updates, volcano photos, recent earthquakes info, and more; call for summary updates at 808-967-8862 (Kīlauea) or 808-967-8866 (Mauna Loa); email questions to askHVO@usgs.gov.



Time-lapse movie of Pu’u ‘O’o Crater. February 2-9, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Pu’u ‘O’o Crater East Flank. February 2-9, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse multi-image movie of Mokuʻāweoweo Caldera from the Northwest Rim on Mauna Loa. February 2-9, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

