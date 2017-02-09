MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have charged the 29-year-old man who was arrested early Tuesday (February 7) for a shooting incident Monday night (February 6) in the parking lot of a shopping center on Kanoelehua Avenue in Hilo.

At 9:52 p.m. Wednesday (February 8) Desmond Lee K. Kepano, who has no permanent address, was charged with attempted second-degree murder, four counts of first-degree terroristic threatening, and one count each of resisting arrest and resisting an order to stop. Bail was set at $294,000.

He is being held at the Hilo police cellblock pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Thursday (February 9).

