Hawaiʻi Island police have charged 33-year-old Shannon K. Navor of Kurtistown with unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle in connection with the theft of a 2014 BMW sports-utility vehicle.

The SUV was removed from a home in Waimea on January 19.

Navor was arrested and charged with the offense Wednesday afternoon after turning himself in to police that morning for three bench warrants.

Bail for the most recent charge was set at $10,000.

He is being held at Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center after being charged Wednesday morning with three counts of violating terms of probation.

