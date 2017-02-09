http://www.hawaii247.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/20170209-1600-hccd-hakalau-bridge.mp3

MEDIA RELEASE

The Hakalau Stream Bridge located on Old Māmalahoa Highway will be completely closed (no access allowed) beginning on Friday, February 10, 2017 at 5 p.m. and will remain closed until further notice due to public safety concerns.

The County conducted an assessment of the bridge and found the bridge’s northern abutment (foundation) has been undermined due to scouring from Hakalau Stream. A plan of action is in process to repair the bridge that will meet the National Bridge Inspection standards and ensure the public’s safety at this stream crossing.

The Hakalau Beach Park will also be closed until further notice due to the closing of the bridge.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns regarding the bridge closure and work, please call Barett Otani, Information and Education Specialist, at 961-8787. Or visit the Department of Public Works website at www.hawaiicounty.gov. For information regarding the park closure, please contact Department of Parks and Recreation at 961-8311.

