Police arrest and charge Kurtistown man wanted on warrants

Posted on February 8, 2017.

MEDIA RELEASE

Shannon Navor

Hawaiʻi Island police have located 33-year-old Shannon K. Navor of Kurtistown, who was wanted on three no-bail warrants.

Navor turned himself in at the Puna police station in Pāhoa on Wednesday morning (February 8) and was charged with three counts of violation terms of probation.

He was also arrested on suspicion of second-degree theft. Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigations Section are continuing that investigation.

Navor is being held in police custody pending his court appearance Wednesday afternoon on the probation charges.


Feb 8, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

