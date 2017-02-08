MEDIA RELEASE

A 9-year-old Pepeʻekeo boy was critically injured in a vehicle-pedestrian crash Tuesday (February 7) at the intersection of Highway 19 and Kaʻakepa Street in Pepeʻekeo.

In response to a 2:56 p.m. call, police determined that a gray 1995 Chevy Lumina had been traveling north on Highway 19 (Hawaiʻi Belt Road) when it struck the boy, who was crossing the street in a crosswalk with a 49-year-old man who was not injured.

The boy was taken to Hilo Medical Center and then transferred to The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu for treatment of his injuries.

The driver, 82-year-old Donald Y. Abe of Pepeʻekeo, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree negligent injury and driving without a license and then released pending further investigation.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call Officer Marcos Santos at 961-2213 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

