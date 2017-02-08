By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Firefighters responded to a 11:18 a.m. alarm Tuesday (Feb 7) for the second day of a brushfire in Naalehu between the 62-63 mile markers of Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11).

Crews arrived to find the 200 acre brushfire buring with 10-13 mph winds gusting to 15 mph from the south. There were no structures threatened by the fire which was burning pastureland, brush, trees and thick grass.

Chopper One was used to perform water drops on the fire while ground crews worked to contain the fire via 4-wheel drive roadways. A nightwatch of firefighters was set for Tuesday night.

There are no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

