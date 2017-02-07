MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have located 27-year-old Leilani Torres of Pāhoa, who was wanted on an outstanding bench warrant.

Torres was arrested Monday evening (February 6) in Hilo and charged with violating terms of a deferred plea. Her bail was set at $10,000.

She was also arrested on suspicion of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and reckless driving. Those offenses are still under investigation by the Area I Criminal Investigations Section.

Torres, who is being featured on the cable access program “Hawaiʻi Island’s Most Wanted,” was held overnight at the Hilo police cellblock until her appearance in Circuit Court on Tuesday (February 7) for the bench warrant.

