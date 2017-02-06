MEDIA RELEASE

A project to make portions of the Lava Tree State Monument trail accessible for wheelchair users will begin on Monday, February 6. The park will remain open but portions of the trail will be intermittently closed while work is being performed in sections. The aim is to reduce the slope to be within acceptable limits, create rest stops and install signs to indicate the ADA approved route and pathway.

The contractor is Site Engineering. Project cost is $115,600. Estimated completion date is July 14, 2017.

The Division of State Parks Hawaii district office is contacting tour companies that normally frequent this park to notify them of this work.

Lava Tree State Monument is located 2.7 miles southeast of Pāhoa in the Puna district on the island of Hawaii. It preserves tall lava molds of tree trunks that were formed when a lava flow swept through a forest of tall ‘ohi‘a trees in 1790. This is an easy family 0.7 miles loop trail amid hapu‘u, ‘uluhe and sword ferns, bird nest ferns and ‘ie‘ie vines with picnicking opportunities.

The trailhead is located just off the parking lot. The paved route makes an easy to follow loop through these unique lava formations. Mountain biking is not allowed on this trail.

