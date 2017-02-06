MEDIA RELEASE

HILO — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will be replacing speed limit signs on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (also known as Saddle Road) beginning Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.

Approximately 70 new speed limit signs will reflect an increase in speed limit from 55 mph to 60 mph. The increased speed limit takes effect Feb. 7 from mile post 11.88 on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway to its intersection with Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190).

“I listened to my constituents who asked for a speed limit change on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway and I am pleased we were able to make it happen for the people of Hawaii County,” said State Senator Lorraine Inouye, Senate Transportation Committee Chair.

Motorists are required to follow the posted speed limit, which remains 40 mph at the Pohakuloa Training Area and 45 mph between mile post 19.57 and 20. A gradual decrease in speed approaching the intersection with Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) will also remain in place.

Crews will work from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the shoulder lanes starting from the west, or Kona, side of Daniel K. Inouye Highway moving towards Hilo. No lane closures are anticipated as part of the sign replacements.

All speed limit signs in areas affected by the increase should be replaced within a week, weather permitting.

HDOT is coordinating with the Hawaii Police Department on this speed limit increase.

