 

   

Categorized | News

Police warn public about bogus checks

Posted on February 6, 2017. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are warning businesses and the public about individuals using forged or worthless checks to purchase items or services.

Police advise anyone receiving a check as payment to be cautious, to confirm identification and to take note of any suspicious activity.​

Anyone with information about any bogus checks is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.


