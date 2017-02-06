MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s help in providing information about a burglary at a farm warehouse in Keaʻau last year.

Numerous large items were removed from the warehouse on Keaʻau Ranch Road in the late hours of September 16, including a utility trailer, 350- and 500-gallon plastic chemtanks and a John Deere off-road vehicle. A Ford pickup truck also was removed. The truck has since been recovered.

Recently acquired video surveillance footage shows a suspect wearing a hooded jacket, long pants and running shoes outside the warehouse. About an hour later the suspect is seen inside the warehouse.

Police ask anyone who has information about this case to call Officer Robert Keffer at 965-2716 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

