MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of January 30, 2017, through February 5, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 19 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Five of the drivers were involved in traffic accidents.

So far this year, there have been 134 DUI arrests compared with 97 during the same period last year, an increase of 38.1 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 1 North Hilo 1 1 South Hilo 2 25 Puna 7 33 Kaʻū 0 1 Kona 8 68 South Kohala 1 5 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 19 134

There have been 138 major accidents so far this year compared with 138 during the same period last year.

So far this year, there have been four fatal crashes on Hawaiʻi Island, resulting in four fatalities, compared with no fatal crashes during the same period last year.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.

