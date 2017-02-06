MEDIA RELEASE

A 22-year-old man has been charged with three felonies in connection with an ongoing investigation into the theft of four vehicles from an auto dealership in Kona last month.

Austin Fernandez of Volcano was arrested and charged Thursday (February 2) on a no-bail warrant for violating terms of probation. On Friday (February 3) he was further charged with first-degree theft, accomplice to first-degree theft and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle. His bail was set at $36,000. He was held at Hawaii Community Correctional Center while awaiting his initial court appearance for the felonies on Monday (February 6).

On January 25, a 2016 Toyota Tacoma, a 2014 Nissan coupe, a 2011 Acura sedan and a 2013 Volkswagen sedan were removed from an auto dealership on the 75-5600 block of Kuakini Highway. On that date, a man identified as Fernandez was observed operating the Toyota.

Another man, 18-year-old Kahekili Krause of Mountain View was previously arrested and charged in connection with this incident.

All four vehicles have been recovered.

The Area I Special Enforcement Unit is continuing the investigation. Police ask anyone with information about this case to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or contact either Detective Royce Serrao at 961-2272 or royce.serrao@hawaiicounty.gov or Officer Donovan Kohara at 961-8222 or donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.go….

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

