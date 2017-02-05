Recalled Happy Holidays! Mickey Mouse Nightlight in packaging Recalled Happy Holidays! Mickey Mouse Nightlight Rear bottom view of recalled Happy Holidays! Mickey Mouse Nightlight with visible date code

MEDIA RELEASE

Name of product:

Happy Holidays! Mickey Mouse Nightlights

Hazard:

Liquid from the nightlight can leak onto the electrical outlet, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:

Refund

Consumer Contact:

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts US, Inc. toll-free at 844-722-1444 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.disneyparks.com and click on “Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Units:

About 3,000

Description:

This recall involves the Happy Holidays! Mickey Mouse Nightlight with a Mickey Mouse face and red and white Santa hat filled with liquid and glitter. The date code FAC # 019808-16150 is printed on the bottom rear of the nightlight. The UPC code, 400009489637, is printed on a sticker on the bottom of the product packaging.

Incidents/Injuries:

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts have received two reports of incidents, including one electrical fire. No injuries have been reported.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled nightlights and contact Walt Disney Parks and Resorts US, Inc. for instructions on returning them for a full refund.

Sold Exclusively At:

Walt Disney World ® Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Disneyland® Resort in Anaheim, Calif., Shop Disney Parks mobile app, and online at DisneyStore.com from July 2016 through November 2016 for about $15.

Importer(s):

Disney Destinations, LLC, d/b/a Disney Theme Park Merchandise, of Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Manufactured In:

China

