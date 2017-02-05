MEDIA RELEASE

Super Bowl 51 will be played Feb. 5, 2017 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The first Super Bowl was played on Jan. 15, 1967, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, with the Green Bay Packers beating the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10. This will be the third time the NFL’s championship game will be held in Houston. In the last one, the New England Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers 32-29 in 2004.

The U.S. Census Bureau has compiled a collection of demographic and economic statistics examining the host metropolitan area, as well as the metro areas represented by the two participating teams — the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots.

Atlanta

463,878

The population of Atlanta, Ga., in 2015. Source: Vintage 2015 Population Estimates www.census.gov/quickfacts/tabl…

9th

The ranking of the Atlanta metro area on the list of the nation’s most populous metropolitan areas in 2015. The estimated population of the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga., metro area on July 1, 2015, was 5,710,795. The Atlanta metro area gained 95,431 people from July 1, 2014, to July 1, 2015. Source: Vintage 2015 Population Estimates factfinder.census.gov/bkmk/tab…

37.0%

The percentage of Atlanta metro area residents age 25 and older who had a bachelor’s degree or higher in 2015; 88.7 percent had at least graduated from high school. The respective national figures were 30.6 percent and 87.1 percent. Source: 2015 American Community Survey factfinder.census.gov/bkmk/tab…|310M200US12060

18.1%

The percentage of Atlanta metro area residents age 5 and older who spoke a language other than English at home in 2015. The national average was 21.5 percent. Source: 2015 American Community Survey factfinder.census.gov/bkmk/tab…|310M200US12060

$60,219

The median household income for the Atlanta metro area in 2015. The national median was $55,775. Source: 2015 American Community Survey factfinder.census.gov/bkmk/tab…|310M200US12060

$186,300

The median home value of owner-occupied homes in the Atlanta metro area in 2015. The national median was $194,500. Source: 2015 American Community Survey factfinder.census.gov/bkmk/tab…|310M200US12060

31.3 minutes

The average amount of time it took Atlanta metro area residents to get to work in 2015; 77.9 percent of the metro area’s workers drove to work alone, 9.6 percent carpooled and 3.1 percent took public transportation. Nationally, it took an average of 26.4 minutes to get to work. Source: 2015 American Community Survey factfinder.census.gov/bkmk/tab…|310M200US12060

2

The number of snack food manufacturing establishments in the Atlanta metro area in 2014. In addition, there were 11 breweries and 277 sporting goods stores in the Atlanta metro area. Source: 2014 County Business Patterns factfinder.census.gov/bkmk/tab…|31212|45111

New England

667,137

The population of Boston, Mass., in 2015. Source: Vintage 2015 Population Estimates www.census.gov/quickfacts/tabl…

10th

The ranking for Boston on the list of the nation’s most populous metropolitan areas in 2015. The estimated population of the Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H., metro area on July 1, 2015, was 4,774,321. The Boston metro area gained 34,936 people from July 1, 2014, to July 1, 2015.Source: Vintage 2015 Population Estimates factfinder.census.gov/bkmk/tab…

46.0%

The percentage of Boston metro area residents age 25 and older who had a bachelor’s degree or higher in 2015; 91.4 percent had at least graduated from high school. The respective national figures were 30.6 percent and 87.1 percent. Source: 2015 American Community Survey factfinder.census.gov/bkmk/tab…|310M200US14460

24.3%

The percentage of Boston metro area residents age 5 and older who spoke a language other than English at home in 2015. The national average was 21.5 percent.Source: 2015 American Community Survey factfinder.census.gov/bkmk/tab…|310M200US14460

$78,800

The median household income for the Boston metro area in 2015. The national median was $55,775. Source: 2015 American Community Survey factfinder.census.gov/bkmk/tab…|310M200US14460

$393,000

The median home value of owner-occupied homes in the Boston metro area in 2015. The national median was $194,500. Source: 2015 American Community Survey factfinder.census.gov/bkmk/tab…|310M200US14460

31.4 minutes

The average amount of time it took Boston metro area residents to get to work in 2015; 66.8 percent of the metro area’s workers drove to work alone, 7.0 percent carpooled and 13.6 percent took public transportation. Nationally, it took an average of 26.4 minutes to get to work. Source: 2015 American Community Survey factfinder.census.gov/bkmk/tab…|310M200US14460

8

The number of snack food manufacturing establishments in the Boston metro area in 2014. There were 30 breweries and 367 sporting goods stores in the Boston metro area. Source: 2014 County Business Patterns factfinder.census.gov/bkmk/tab…|31212|45111

Host Site – Houston, Texas

2,296,224

The population of Houston, Texas, in 2015, the location of NRG Stadium where Super Bowl 51 will be played. Source: Vintage 2015 Population Estimates www.census.gov/quickfacts/tabl…

5th

The ranking of the Houston metro area on the list of the nation’s most populous metro areas in 2015. The estimated population of the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas, metro area on July 1, 2015, was 6,656,947. The Houston metro area gained 159,083 people from July 1, 2014, to July 1, 2015.Source: Vintage 2015 Population Estimates factfinder.census.gov/bkmk/tab…

31.5%

The percentage of Houston metro area residents age 25 and older who had a bachelor’s degree or higher in 2015; 82.3 percent had at least graduated from high school. The respective national figures were 30.6 percent and 87.1 percent. Source: 2015 American Community Survey factfinder.census.gov/bkmk/tab…|310M200US26420

38.5%

The percentage of Houston metro area residents age 5 and older who spoke a language other than English at home in 2015. The national figure was 21.5 percent. Source: 2015 American Community Survey factfinder.census.gov/bkmk/tab…|310M200US26420

$61,465

The median household income for the Houston metro area in 2015. The national median was $55,775. Source: 2015 American Community Survey factfinder.census.gov/bkmk/tab…|310M200US26420

$168,300

The median home value of owner-occupied homes in the Houston metro area in 2015. The national median was $194,500. Source: 2015 American Community Survey factfinder.census.gov/bkmk/tab…|310M200US26420

30.2 minutes

The average amount of time it took Houston metro area residents to get to work in 2015; 80.7 percent of the metro area’s workers drove to work alone, 10.1 percent carpooled and 2.2 percent took public transportation. Nationally, it took an average of 26.4 minutes to get to work. Source: 2015 American Community Survey factfinder.census.gov/bkmk/tab…|310M200US26420

9

The number of snack food manufacturing establishments in the Houston metro area in 2014. In addition, there were 17 breweries and 254 sporting goods stores in the Houston metro area. Source: 2014 County Business Patterns factfinder.census.gov/bkmk/tab…|31212|45111

