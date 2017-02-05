Power Adapter Nook Adapter NOOK Tablet 7” Back with Serial Number NOOK Tablet 7” and Power Adapter

MEDIA RELEASE

Name of product:

NOOK® Tablet 7”

Hazard:

The power adapter casing can break when plugged into an electrical outlet, exposing its metal prongs, posing an electric shock hazard.

Remedy:

Replace

Consumer Contact:

Barnes & Noble toll-free at 877-886-5025 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday, or online at www.barnesandnoble.com and click on “Product Recalls” listed at the bottom of the page.

Units:

About 147,000

Description:

This recall involves the black power adapter sold with the NOOK Tablet 7”. The adapter bears markings: model number TPA-95A050100UU, manufacture date 201610. The NOOK Tablet 7” model number BNTV450 is located on the back of the NOOK.

Incidents/Injuries:

Barnes & Noble has received four reports of the power adapter breaking or pulling apart exposing the metal prongs. No injuries have been reported.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power adapters and register online for a free replacement adapter along with a Barnes & Noble $5 gift card. Once registered, consumers will be able to print a pre-paid UPS label to return the recalled adapters to Barnes & Noble. Consumers will receive replacement adapters in the mail. Until a replacement adapter is received, consumers are advised to charge their NOOK Tablet 7” through their computer using a USB cable.

Sold At:

Barnes & Noble stores and online at www.barnesandnoble.com from November 2016 to January 2017 for about $50.

Importer(s):

Barnes & Noble, Inc., of New York

Manufactured In:

China

