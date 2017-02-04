MEDIA RELEASE

A Hilo man has been charged with three felonies in connection with a stolen golf cart in Hilo.

Sometime between Tuesday (January 31) and Wednesday (February 1) a gas-powered golf cart and other items, including two car batteries, were taken during a burglary of a secured storage area at Waiākea High School.

Investigation led to the identity of a suspect, 22-year-old Kekanaka B. Perez-Poai of Hilo. He was arrested Thursday (February 2) and taken to the Hilo police cellblock while detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigations Section continued the investigation.

Police recovered the stolen golf cart taken in burglary. During Perez-Poai’s arrest, officers recovered a glass pipe with suspected meth residue on his person.

At 7:35 p.m. Thursday, Perez-Poai was charged with unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug and third-degree promotion of drug paraphernalia. His bail was set at $6,000.

He remained at the cellblock until his initial court appearance on Friday (February 3).

Detectives are continuing to investigate the burglary.

Police ask anyone with information about this case or any witnesses who observed anyone operating the golf cart to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or contact Detective Tuckloy Aurello at 961-2385 or tuckloy.aurello@hawaiicounty.g….

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

