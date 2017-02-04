Casual Living “Anselmo” Patio Set Casual Living “Calabria” and “Cardona” Patio Sets Casual Living “Dana Point” and “Wellington” Patio Sets Casual Living “Grand Bank” Patio Set

MEDIA RELEASE

Name of product:

Swivel Patio Chairs

Hazard:

The base of the chairs can break during normal use, posing a fall hazard to the user.

Remedy:

Repair

Consumer Contact:

Casual Living Worldwide toll-free at 855-899-2127 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET on Monday through Friday or online at www.casuallivingoutdoors.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.

Units:

About 2 million (in addition, about 30,000 were sold in Canada and about 14,000 were sold in Mexico)

Description:

This recall involves Hampton Bay Anselmo, Calabria, and Dana Point chairs as well as Martha Stewart Living branded Cardona, Grand Bank and Wellington swivel patio chairs. The chairs are made of aluminum and steel with a round swivel base and arm rests. The chairs were sold as a pair and as part of a seven-piece patio set with accompanying tables.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 25 reports of the chairs breaking, resulting in bruising and scrapes from falls.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact Casual Living Worldwide for a free repair kit.

Sold Exclusively At:

Home Depot stores nationwide and online at HomeDepot.com from January 2007 to February 2016 for about $190 for two-piece patio set and $500 for a seven-piece patio set.

Manufacturer(s):

Casual Living Worldwide, of Simpsonville, Ky.

Importer(s):

The Home Depot, of Atlanta, Ga.

Distributor(s):

The Home Depot, of Atlanta, Ga.

Manufactured In:

China

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC’s work to help ensure the safety of consumer products – such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC’s Hotline at (800) 638-2772 or teletypewriter at (301) 595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @OnSafety or by subscribing to CPSC’s free e-mail newsletters.

