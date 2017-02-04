Recalled Swivel Dining chair Recalled Swivel Lounge chair La-Z-Boy tag is located on the back of the chairs La-Z-Boy tag is located on the back of the chairs

Name of product:

Swivel Patio Chairs

Hazard:

The base of the chair can break during normal use, posing a fall hazard to users.

Remedy:

Repair

Consumer Contact:

Brown Jordan Services toll-free at 855-899-2127 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET on Monday through Friday or online at www.bjsoutdoor.com can click on “Customer Care” and then “Recall Information” for more information.

Units:

About 1,500

Description:

This recall involves La-Z-Boy Kayla swivel dining and lounge patio chairs. The chairs are made of aluminum and steel with a round swivel base. The chairs have dark blue fabric covered cushions. La-Z-Boy is printed on a gold-colored tag on the back of the chairs. The chairs were sold in a four-piece lounge set and a five-piece dining set.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 16 reports of the swivel chairs breaking. No injuries have been reported.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact Brown Jordan Services for a free repair kit.

Sold Exclusively Online:

At Sears.com from January 2016 through July 2016 for about $1,260 for the four-piece lounge set and $1,300 for the five-piece dining set.

Manufacturer(s):

Brown Jordan Services, Inc., of Simpsonville, Ky.

Importer(s):

Sears, of Hoffman Estates, Ill.

Distributor(s):

Sears, of Hoffman Estates, Ill.

Manufactured In:

China

