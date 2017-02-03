MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are renewing their request for help in locating a 33-year-old Pāhoa man who is wanted on outstanding warrants.

Shannon Kaleo Navor is described as 5-foot-6, about 205 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair.

He wanted is wanted on three warrants for violating terms of probation. He is also wanted for questioning in connection with other investigations, including the theft of a sports-utility vehicle during a burglary January 7 in Kamuela.

Police ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or a contact either Detective Royce Serrao at 961-2272 or royce.serrao@hawaiicounty.gov or Officer Donovan Kohara at 961-8222 or donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.go….

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

