MEDIA RELEASE

A 59-year-old Kailua-Kona man died from a truck and motorized cycle crash Thursday afternoon (February 2) in Kaupulehu, North Kona, near the 27-mile marker of Māmālahoa Highway (Route 190).

He has been identified as Robert Abeyta.

Responding to a 3:13 p.m. call, police determined that Abeyta had been traveling north on Route 190 on a motorized cycle when he swerved left into the northbound lane of the highway and was struck by a 2009 GMC pickup truck operated by a 35-year-old Waimea man also traveling north.

Abeyta sustained critical injuries from the collision. He was taken to Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:40 p.m.

Traffic Enforcement Unit officers have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation and have ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any information about the crash to call Officer Kimo Keliipaakaua at 326-4646, extension 229. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.

This is the fourth traffic fatality this year compared with none at this time last year.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



