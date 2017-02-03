 

   

News

Fire in Kailua-Kona home causes loss of belongings and cat

Posted on February 3, 2017.

By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue responded to a 7:07 p.m. alarm Thursday (Feb 2) to Royal Poinciana Way in Kailua-Kona for a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find flames coming out of the front two windows of a two bedroom, one bath duplex. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the kitchen and living room areas but there was heavy smoke damage throughout the home. Most of the contents of the home were destroyed but there was little damage to the structure of the house itself.

Two residents, an adult and daughter, in the rented home were able to escape from the fire but a cat was later found dead in the back bedroom. The Red Cross was assisting the displaced residents with shelter, food and clothing where needed.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a oil/grease cooking fire in the kitchen.

The loss was estimated to be $80,000 with $250,000 saved in the blaze. There were no injuries to people reported in the fire.


Feb 3, 2017 / 1:24 pm

 

 

