(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)

Kīlauea continues to erupt at its summit and East Rift Zone. This past week, the summit lava lake level varied between about 13 and 23 m (43–75 ft) below the vent rim. The 61g flow was still active, with lava entering the ocean near Kamokuna and surface breakouts near Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō. The sea cliff adjacent to the Kamokuna ocean entry has become highly unstable and could collapse with no warning. The 61g flows do not pose an immediate threat to nearby communities.

Mauna Loa is not erupting. During the past week, small-magnitude (up to magnitude-3.0) earthquakes continued, primarily beneath the upper Southwest Rift Zone and the Northeast Rift zone at depths less than 5 km (3 mi). A small number of earthquakes also occurred on the west flank of the volcano at depths above 13 km (8 mi). Measurements at a fumarole site within the summit caldera showed an increase in temperature during the first half of January, but relatively steady fumarole temperatures were measured over the past week. There was no significant change in sulfur dioxide or carbon dioxide concentrations in the volcanic gas emissions.

Two earthquakes were reported felt in Hawaii this past week. On January 31, 2017, at 10:45 p.m., HST, a magnitude-3.7 earthquake occurred 62.3 km (38.7 mi) southwest of Makena, Maui, at a depth of 36 km (22 mi). On January 26, at 10:16:32 p.m., HST, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake occurred 5.6 km (3.5 mi) southwest of Mauna Loa’s summit, Hawaiʻi, at a depth of 3 km (2 mi).

Please visit the HVO website (hvo.wr.usgs.gov) for past Volcano Watch articles, Kīlauea daily eruption updates, Mauna Loa weekly updates, volcano photos, recent earthquakes info, and more; call for summary updates at 808-967-8862 (Kīlauea) or 808-967-8866 (Mauna Loa); email questions to askHVO@usgs.gov.

An open lava stream continues to pour out of the lava tube, perched high on the sea cliff, and into the ocean. The stream was remarkably steady today, but produced pulsating littoral explosions that threw spatter onto the sea cliff. Photo taken Saturday, January 28, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO A wider view of the ocean entry. Photo taken Saturday, January 28, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO Near the base of the lava stream, just above where it impacted the water, there were commonly ripples in the stream, suggesting this was a narrow sheet of lava. These ripples can be seen on the lower right side of the lava stream. A few small, steaming clasts thrown up by a small littoral explosion are visible in front of the stream. Photo taken Saturday, January 28, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO A close up of the stream near the spot where it exits the tube. This view was only possible with a very high magnification lens. Photo taken Saturday, January 28, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO The lava stream, pouring out of the lava tube on the sea cliff at the Kamokuna ocean entry, continues and was similar to yesterday. The stream appeared wider (as viewed from this angle) today compared to yesterday, and often had holes in the thin sheet. The entry was still producing small, pulsating littoral explosions. Photo taken Sunday, January 29, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO A wider view of the ocean entry, at sunset. Photo taken Sunday, January 29, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO Due to the instability of the sea cliff above the ocean entry and other hazards created by molten lava flowing into the sea, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park has established a viewing area (noted by yellow arrow in photo) from which the ocean entry can be seen in relative safety. Photo taken Monday, January 30, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO A thermal image taken during HVO’s overflight of Kīlauea Volcano’s ocean entry on Jan. 25, 2017, revealed a hot ground crack in the sea cliff just above where lava is flowing into the sea. Because the crack suggested an unstable sea cliff, HVO geologists briefly visited the site on foot for closer observations and measurements this past weekend. Photo taken Monday, January 30, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO Carefully approaching the site in protective gear on Jan. 28, HVO geologists determined that the eastern end of the hot crack was about 30 cm (11.8 in) wide and deeply cut into recent lava atop the older sea cliff. The western end could not be accessed due to poor air quality, spatter fallout, and other safety concerns. This crack could be a precursor to collapse of an unstable section of the sea cliff, making the site extremely dangerous for anyone who ventures too closely to the ocean entry by land or by sea. Photo taken Monday, January 30, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO Using a thermal image of the crack above Kīlauea volcano’s ocean entry (steam from lava flowing into the sea is visible at the top of the left photo), HVO geologists determined that the temperature within the eastern end of the crack is up to about 220 degrees Celsius (428 degrees Fahrenheit). Photos taken Monday, January 30, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO At Kīlauea’s ocean entry on Jan. 28 and 29, the interaction of molten lava flowing into cool seawater caused pulsating littoral explosions that threw spatter (fragments of molten lava) high into the air. Some of these incandescent clasts fell on top of the sea cliff behind the ocean entry, forming a small spatter cone. During one exceptionally large burst, spatter was thrown about twice the height of the sea cliff. These ocean entry littoral explosions, both large and small, create hazardous conditions on land and at sea. Photo taken Monday, January 30, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO The hot crack near the sea cliff, in the immediate area of the ocean entry, has widened significantly over the past four days. On Saturday, January 28, the crack was 30 cm wide (1 foot). Today, HVO geologists in protective gear briefly entered the area and measured the crack as being 75 cm (2.5 feet). In this image comparison, the yellow stars show corresponding points in the two images. The arrow also shows how much the crack has widened. Remarkably, grinding noises could be heard coming from the crack, and the block of sea cliff on the makai (ocean) side of the crack could be seen to move slightly. These signs indicate that the section of sea cliff around the ocean entry is highly unstable and could collapse at any time. Photo taken Wednesday, February 1, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO From the lava viewing area established by Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, you can witness Kīlauea Volcano’s ocean entry from a safe distance. With binoculars or a telephoto camera lens, spectacular views and photos are possible (as seen here)—without risking your life by entering the closed area. As lava streams into the ocean, explosive interactions between the molten lava and cool seawater hurl spatter and rock fragments skyward, often as high as the sea cliff, which is about 28 m (92 ft) high. Photo taken Wednesday, February 1, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO This image comparison shows the changing nature of the lava stream between Saturday, January 28 and Wednesday, February 1. The lava stream has become much more narrow, as viewed from this angle. Photo taken Wednesday, February 1, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO Using a telephoto lens, spatter and glassy rock fragments (black sand) from the explosive interaction of molten lava and seawater can be seen flying skyward and seaward. At times, these fragments were thrown high enough to land on the sea cliff above the ocean entry—one of many hazards impacting this area. Photo taken Wednesday, February 1, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO Detailed views of the “firehose” flow streaming from the lava tube, spatter, and rock fragments were provided by zooming the telephoto lens in even closer. Photo taken Wednesday, February 1, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse image movie from a research camera positioned on Holei Pali, looking east towards Lava Flow 61G and Kalapana. January 26-February 2, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse multi-image movie of Mokuʻāweoweo Caldera from the Northwest Rim on Mauna Loa. January 26-February 2, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

