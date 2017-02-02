MEDIA RELEASE

Whether you’re throwing a Super Bowl party or just attending one, now is the time to strategize the most important part of your game plan for the big game: a shutdown defense that prevents drunk driving.

Drunk driving kills. It takes a life every 51 minutes in America. On Super Bowl Sunday, we need a team effort to make sure everyone drives sober.

Here are the keys to the game:

Know the Rules: It’s illegal everywhere in America to drive with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher. If you drink and drive, you won’t get hit with a yellow flag; you’ll get pulled over, arrested and prosecuted. Your wallet takes a hit, too; the average DUI costs about $10,000.

Play It Safe: When it comes to safe ride choices, you’ve got more options than the wishbone offense. From buses and taxicabs to car services and designated drivers, connect with the option that will get you home safely. If you’re hosting, make sure your guests have a safe ride home.

Lean on Your MVP: Encourage guests to be sober designated drivers and name them your party’s Most Valuable Players for stepping up.

Know the Score: You already know that, on average, three people will lose their lives to drunk driving just in the time it takes to watch the football game. But did you know that drunk driving accounts for almost one of every three deaths on our roads every year? In 2015 alone, 10,265 people were killed in drunk driving crashes. Your winning play is to never get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking.

These keys to the game will make sure Super Bowl LI is remembered for a big win rather than a tragic loss of life due to drunk driving. And, however you or your guests travel on Super Bowl Sunday, always buckle up. Your seat belt is your best defense in any vehicle crash.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department hopes it’s a great game and that you enjoy it—safely—with friends and family. Remember: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.

