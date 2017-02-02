http://www.hawaii247.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/20170202-0830-hccd-highsurf.mp3

Hawaii County Civil Defense audio message

Due to the High Surf impacts and debris clean-up, the following closures are in effect:

Bayfront Highway

All Hilo Beach Parks

Laupahoehoe Boat Ramp

Keokea Beach Park

Additional closures may be needed without notice.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended the High Surf Warning for west, north and east facing shores of Hawaii Island through 6 p.m. this evening (Feb 2).

Dangerous surf will continue to impact the exposed coastal areas today before gradually lowering tonight into Friday. Overwash from waves onto the typical vulnerable roadways will remain possible today especially at and around high tide.

Surf along north and east facing shores is forecast to be in the 15-25 foot range. Surf along west facing shores of Hawaii Island is forecast to be in the 6-9 foot range.

Coastal areas can expect strong breaking waves, shore breaks and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed the advice given by ocean safety officials and be careful. Know your limits and when in doubt, don’t go out.

Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders using harbor channels to access surfing areas.

