MEDIA RELEASE

The Pohakuloa Training Area’s Fire and Emergency Services have nearly contained a wildland fire in the Keamuku Maneuver Area that had spread to more than 770 acres.

Despite firefighting efforts that continued through midnight last night and resumed at daybreak, shifting winds and dry conditions caused the wildland fire to spread rapidly. As of noon today, Pohakuloa Training Area’s Fire Chief Eric Moller says that the fire is currently more than 80% contained and under control. Hawaii County’s Fire Department and other local resources assisted with fighting the fire, which was originally reported at 6 a.m. Feb. 1, 2017.

“There is currently no active burning,” said Moller. A “dozer line” (a fire break the width of a bulldozer blade) has been carved out around the 5.5-mile perimeter of the fire, containing it; a second dozer line is now underway, Moller said. Once that has been completed, the fire will be 100% contained. While there is little risk of the fire escaping or flaring up, Moller said crews will monitor the area for the next three weeks; some smoke may persist during this time.

Firefighters believe the brushfire flared up from an earlier fire on Jan. 26, which had been extinguished with more than 6,000 gallons of water. Despite firefighting efforts, sub-surface smoldering can continue without causing any smoke, and later can flare up due to dry, windy conditions. The initial cause of the Jan. 26 fire is still under investigation.

No injuries have been reported and no buildings or structures have been damaged from the fire. While no road closure is anticipated, as visibility remains good to a half-mile, motorists are advised to be alert and drive with caution.

The Keamuku Maneuver Area (KMA) is the northernmost part of the Pohakuloa Training Area, and was purchased by the U.S. Army from Parker Ranch in October 2006.

For more information, available b-roll or images, contact PTA’s Public Affairs Officer, Eric Hamilton, via email to eric.m.hamilton6.civ@mail.mil or by telephone: (808) 969-2411 or (808) 824-1474.

