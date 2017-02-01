MEDIA RELEASE

Consumers can call:

1-866-201-9136

U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company (USSTC) is voluntarily recalling certain of its smokeless tobacco products, listed in the chart below, manufactured at USSTC’s facility in Franklin Park, IL. USSTC has notified the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of the recall and is working with federal authorities on this matter.

USSTC initiated the recall after receiving eight consumer complaints of foreign metal objects, including sharp metal objects, found in select cans. In each case, the object was visible to the consumer and there have been no reports of consumer injury. Complaints have been received from consumers in Indiana, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Ohio.

The products at issue were manufactured solely in USSTC’s Franklin Park, IL facility and distributed nationally.

The majority of USSTC’s cans are not affected, including Copenhagen Fine Cut in a fiberboard can, Copenhagen Long Cut in a fiberboard can and Copenhagen Long Cut Wintergreen in a plastic can.

USSTC is instructing wholesalers and retailers to segregate the recalled products from their inventories. USSTC’s sales representatives will assist wholesalers and retailers in returning the product.

A consumer who has any of the products listed in the table below should not open or use the product. Consumers should contact USSTC at 1-866-201-9136 to return the product for a refund.

The select cans subject to this recall:

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA Center for Tobacco Products safety reporting portal:

www.safetyreporting.hhs.gov/fp….

