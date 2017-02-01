 

   

Police arrest Hilo man for 2015 motorcycle theft

MEDIA RELEASE

Royden K. Wilbur

Hawaiʻi Island police have arrested a Hilo man for the theft of a motorcycle in 2015.

On December 31, 2015, it was reported that the Suzuki motorcycle had been removed from a home on the 800 block of Kūkūau Street in Hilo sometime between December 29 and December 31.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Monday (January 30), an officer observed 18-year-old Royden K. Wilbur of Hilo to be in control of the motorcycle in Volcano. The motorcycle was recovered, and Wilbur was arrested on suspicion of second-degree theft. He was taken to the Hilo police cellblock while detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigations Section continued the investigation.

At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday (January 31), after conferring with prosecutors, detectives charged Wilber with unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle. His bail was set at $10,000. He remained at the cellblock pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Wednesday (February 1).


