MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have initiated a first-degree terroristic threatening case in connection with a threat to Honokaʻa High and Intermediate School on Wednesday morning.

No students were injured.

In response to a 10:48 a.m. call, Hāmākua officers learned that a threatening message had been left on a voice mail message earlier in the morning.

Out of concern for the safety of the students, school officials evacuated Honokaʻa High and Intermediate School and Honokaʻa Elementary School as a precaution. The students were taken to the Honokaʻa sports complex, where parents and school buses were able to retrieve them.

Police officers and school personnel checked every classroom and building but found no suspicious items. The investigation is continuing.

Police ask anyone with any information about this case to call Officer Blake Ragocos at 775-7533 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

