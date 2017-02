MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police detectives have completed their murder investigation in connection with a body discovered in Waipio Valley last year.

The case has been routed to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney for review.

The body of 49-year-old Thaine Ulysses Lucifer Price of Honokaʻa was found on March 3, 2016.

More info: www.hawaii247.com/?p=115491

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email