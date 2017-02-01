MEDIA RELEASE

The Kona Crime Prevention Committee recognized Kona Patrol Officer Jeremiah Hull as “Officer of the Month” for February in a luncheon ceremony Wednesday (February 1) at Huggo’s restaurant in Kailua-Kona.

Hull was honored for his work on the Area II Special Enforcement Unit, which was formed to address crime trends in Kona, such as burglaries, robberies, thefts, auto thefts and auto break-ins.

In one case, Hull observed a woman in a suspicious vehicle concealing and then attempting to destroy a methamphetamine smoking pipe when officers approached her. This observation led to the recovery of more than a pound of processed marijuana from the vehicle and, ultimately, to numerous felony drug charges.

In another case, Hull’s observations resulted in the recovery of nearly an ounce of methamphetamine from a suspected narcotics distributor.

In nomination papers, Sergeant Zachary Houchin praised Hull’s “focus, determination, attention to detail, and dedication.”

As “Officer of the Month,” Hull is eligible for “Officer of the Year.”

The Kona Crime Prevention Committee is an organization that encourages community involvement in aiding and supporting police in West Hawaiʻi.

