Hawaii County Civil Defense audio message

Due to the High Surf conditions, the following closures are in effect:

Bayfront Highway

All Hilo Beach Parks

Coconut Island

Parking area near Mo’oheau Band Stand

Mahukona Wharf and

Keokea Beach Park

Additional closures may be needed without notice.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Warning for west, north and east facing shores of Hawaii Island through 6 a.m. Thursday (Feb 2).

The current north-northeast swell will bring warning level surf to exposed north and east facing shores and to the west facing shores of Hawaii Island. The swell will begin to subside tonight and the warning may be extended into Thursday or lowered to an advisory.

Surf along north facing shores is forecast to be in the 20-25 foot range. Surf along east facing shores is forecast to be 10-15 feet. Surf along west facing shores of Hawaii Island is forecast to be in the 10-15 foot range.

Coastal areas can expect strong breaking waves, shore breaks and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed the advice given by ocean safety officials and be careful. Know your limits and when in doubt, don’t go out.

Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders using harbor channels to access surfing areas.

