HONOLULU – The Department of Public Safety (PSD) submitted its progress report on the future of the Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) to the 2017 Hawaii State Legislature. The report titled “Planning for the Future of the Oahu Community Correctional Center” was submitted on schedule, as required by legislative mandate. The report addresses the key topics associated with the planning for a new OCCC including an interim architectural space program, a 10-year inmate population forecast, project financing options, and a study of possible OCCC development sites.

The siting study describes the process of identifying and screening prospective OCCC development sites. “The study is an up-to-date summary on where we are in the siting process for the proposed replacement of OCCC,” said Nolan Espinda, PSD Director. “Based on criteria developed by PSD for judging possible alternative locations, the report identifies four sites, from the original 11, that will undergo a thorough evaluation during the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) study process:

Department of Agriculture, Animal Quarantine Facility

Oahu Community Correctional Center

Halawa Correctional Facility

Mililani Technology Park, Lot 17

With selection of four finalist sites, the detailed engineering and environmental studies that are inherent to the EIS process can now begin in earnest.” In 2016, the Hawaii State Legislature directed PSD to conduct a study and propose a site for a new OCCC. The siting study includes the criteria and scoring used to identify the four sites.

“Consistent with our approach to public outreach, we will continue to solicit the public’s input including hosting a community meeting,” said Espinda. The planned meeting is in addition to others that may be held during 2017 culminating in publication of the Draft EIS.

Look to the PSD-OCCC website (dps.hawaii.gov/occc-future-pla…) for additional information about the OCCC project, to view of the entire Progress Report, and how, where and when to participate in upcoming meetings.

