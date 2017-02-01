MEDIA RELEASE

The Pohakuloa Training Area’s Fire and Emergency Services have been mobilized to fight a wildland fire in the Keamuku Maneuver Area reported at 6 a.m., Feb. 1, 2017.

Assistance from Hawai’i County’s Fire Department and PTA’s MEDEVAC helicopter have been mobilized in support of the firefighting effort, which is expected to last throughout the day.

The Keamuku Maneuver Area (KMA) is the northernmost part of the Pohakuloa Training Area. The linear front of the fire spans approximately a half-mile and is about two miles from KMA’s nearest neighbor, the Waikii Ranch. According to PTA Fire Chief Eric Moller, the fire does not pose an immediate threat to any of PTA’s neighbors. (See map attached).

At this time, no injuries have been reported and no buildings or structures have been damaged.

Smoke from the fire is noticeable and conducive weather conditions could cause flare-ups. Motorists are asked to be alert and drive with care.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

