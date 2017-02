The Civil Defense monthly test of the statewide outdoor siren warning system, coordinated with the test of the live audio broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System, is scheduled for Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at 11:45 a.m.

The siren test is a steady one minute tone on all sirens. The steady tone is used to alert the public to any emergency that may pose a threat to life and property. Besides natural hazards, the Emergency Alert System could be used for terrorist incidents or acts of war.

Contact your county civil defense/emergency management agency to report siren operations issues: Hawaii 808 935-0031, Maui 808 270-7285, City and County of Honolulu 808 723-8960, Kauai 808 241-1800.

Oahu residents may sign up for the Adopt a Siren Program at sirens.honolulu.gov

When the siren signal is sounded in your area, tune to any local radio or television station for emergency information and instructions broadcast by civil defense agencies. Participating stations will carry a detailed explanation of what the sirens mean, as well as other related information, during the monthly test.

Tests of civil defense sirens and the Emergency Alert System are conducted simultaneously, normally on the first working day of the month, in cooperation with Hawaii’s broadcasting industry. Civil defense disaster preparedness information is located in the front section of telephone directories in all counties.

Hawaii Island radio stations that carry EAS messages and Civil Defense messages

KPUA (Hilo) 670 AM

KKON (Kona) 790 AM

KHLO (Hilo) 850 AM

KHBC (Hilo) 1060 AM 92.7 FM

KMWB (Kona) 93.1 FM

KLUA (Kona) 93.9 FM

KWXX (Hilo) 94.7 FM

KPVS (Hilo) 95.9 FM

KNWB (Hilo) 97.1 FM

KKBG (Hilo) 97.9 FM

KAGB (Kona) 99.1 FM

KAPA (Hilo) 100.3 FM

KAOY (Kona) 101.5 FM

KBGX (Hilo and Kona) 105.3 FM

KLEO (Kona) 106.1 FM

KWYI (Waimea) 106.9 FM

KKOA (Hilo and Kona) 107.7 FM

