MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces that the Mauna Kea Recreation Area is closed on until further notice due to maintenance issues.

The Department of Parks and Recreation apologizes for any inconvenience the closure may cause.

For more information please contact the Brittany Kaleohano at 961-8311.

