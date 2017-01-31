http://www.hawaii247.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/20170131-1815-hccd-highsurf.mp3

Hawaii County Civil Defense audio message

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory which will become a High Surf Warning tonight (Jan 31) through Wednesday.

The former large north-northwest swell will continue to shift out of the north this evening while a reinforcing pulse of north-northeast swell builds surf to warning levels for north and east facing shores tonight through wednesday.

Surf along north facing shores is forecast to be in the 15-20 foot range this evening rising to 20-25 feet tonight. Surf along east facing shores is forecast to be 6-10 feet this evening rising to 10-15 feet tonight.

Coastal areas can expect strong breaking waves, shore breaks and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed the advice given by ocean safety officials and be careful. Know your limits and when in doubt, don’t go out.

Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders using harbor channels to access surfing areas.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



