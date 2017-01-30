MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of January 23, 2017, through January 29, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 25 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Seven of the drivers were involved in traffic accidents.

So far this year, there have been 115 DUI arrests compared with 82 during the same period last year, an increase of 40.2 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 1 North Hilo 0 0 South Hilo 3 23 Puna 6 26 Kaʻū 0 1 Kona 16 60 South Kohala 0 4 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 25 115

There have been 114 major accidents so far this year compared with 115 during the same period last year, a decrease of 0.9 percent.

So far this year, there have been three fatal crashes on Hawaiʻi Island, resulting in three fatalities, compared with no fatal crashes during the same period last year.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.

