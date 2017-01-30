MEDIA RELEASE

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a stolen Nissan 370Z that was involved in a one-car crash last week in Ainaloa.

Twenty-one-year-old Arnold B. J. Fernandez of Volcano was arrested at 6 p.m. Friday and charged with unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle. He was also charged with second-degree burglary for a break-in at an automobile repair shop in Hilo, where bananas were stolen on January 25, and with attempted second-degree burglary for an attempted break-in at a store in Mountain View that same day.

His bail was set at $6,000. He was held at the Hilo police cellblock pending his initial court appearance on Monday (January 30).

