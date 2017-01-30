MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i Electric Light announces a partial closure of the Hilo-bound lanes on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road from Tuesday, Jan. 31, to Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017.

The makai side of the road, about 1,000 feet before Shower Drive, will be closed to traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. As part of the state of Hawai‘i’s Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road widening improvement project, Hawai‘i Electric Light crews will deliver and install four hurricane-class transmission poles ranging from 75-90 feet.

The Pahoa-bound lanes on the mauka side of the road will be open for two-way traffic flow. Traffic control officers will be on site. Motorists are advised to drive with caution and plan for delays.

If there are any questions or concerns, please call 969-6666.

