 

   

Categorized | Business, Energy

Partial road closure for highway improvement project in Kea‘au

Posted on January 30, 2017. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i Electric Light announces a partial closure of the Hilo-bound lanes on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road from Tuesday, Jan. 31, to Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017.

The makai side of the road, about 1,000 feet before Shower Drive, will be closed to traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. As part of the state of Hawai‘i’s Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road widening improvement project, Hawai‘i Electric Light crews will deliver and install four hurricane-class transmission poles ranging from 75-90 feet.

The Pahoa-bound lanes on the mauka side of the road will be open for two-way traffic flow. Traffic control officers will be on site. Motorists are advised to drive with caution and plan for delays.

If there are any questions or concerns, please call 969-6666.

Hawai‘i Electric Light announces a partial closure of the Hilo-bound lanes on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road from Tuesday, Jan. 31, to Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017.

Hawai‘i Electric Light announces a partial closure of the Hilo-bound lanes on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road from Tuesday, Jan. 31, to Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ5613.71  chart-47.07
S&P 5002280.90  chart-13.79
AAPL121.63  chart-0.32
FB130.98  chart-1.20
GOOG802.32  chart-20.99
INTC37.42  chart-0.56
MSFT65.13  chart-0.65
ORCL40.23  chart+0.00
QCOM53.61  chart-0.63
ALEX44.28  chart-0.01
BOH87.18  chart-1.01
BRN1.72  chart+0.00
BYD20.32  chart-0.32
CAGU0.35  chart+0.00
CPF31.25  chart-0.46
CYAN4.00  chart-0.30
HA51.20  chart-0.30
HCOM24.78  chart-0.22
HE32.90  chart+0.18
MLP7.3173  chart-0.0827
MRPI0.0014  chart-0.0001
NNUTU2.76  chart+0.00
PLFF0.03  chart+0.00
TBNK32.50  chart-0.73
TSO83.41  chart+1.39
Jan 30, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: